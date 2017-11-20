Unbelievable New Mini Weapons Video – Bill Still

This is a short little 7-minute film that is guaranteed to rock your view of our collective futures. It was screened last week at the United Nations in Geneva during a meeting of the Convention on Certain Conventional Weapons.

The Future of Life Institute, a nonprofit organization dedicated to mitigating existential risks posed by advanced technologies, including artificial intelligence, commissioned the film. Founded by a group of scientists and business leaders, the institute

is backed by AI-skeptics Elon Musk and Stephen Hawking, among others.

You’ve been WARNED. Visit autonomousweapons.org to learn more about what you can do to make sure this never becomes a reality. One of my greatest fears is that our children are so woefully unprepared to deal with this.



Video Source

Sharing is caring!