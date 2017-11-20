After The SHTF, What Will Be Your Role? by B.H. – Survival Blog

After the SHTF, will you contribute to rebuilding or just surviving? Let’s first assume you and yours have survived and are relatively safe on a homestead with enough water, fuel, food and shelter during the major event. Think Puerto Rico! You’ve gone months, not days and not weeks, without electricity. Also consider you are in a rural location. Government agencies will direct all and any major resources to heavy populated areas once the “event” is over.

I view this time after as the most challenging. Most books on surviving the event suggest being self sufficient and living in a rural area away from the Golden Hordes. We have made that jump from the suburbs and are working on becoming self sufficient in a rural location.

Many times in SurvivalBlog, there are recommendations for Preppers to earn income/barter abilities via skills when the grid goes down and the trucks stop running. I have reviewed numerous suggestions and find many that require a lot of training. Examples listed are being able to weld, mechanical knowledge to fix machinery, electrical, and plumbing trades. I do not believe I could master most of those skills. Also as a woman, I have not been exposed to a lot of physical hands-on experience mentioned in those areas. Stockpiling items for barter is another suggestion.

At some point and time, things will change from just surviving to starting over. As mentioned, jobs related to the “barter industry” will become a new necessary part of rebuilding lives and communities and include a variety of items, but these are dependent upon many factors.

Barter Market Success Issues

For barter markets to succeed, there are important issues. Some are discussed below:

Previous Experience

Previous experience will be required in most cases, for example, in reloading ammunition. My husband has mastered this skill, but he is a perfectionist which I am not. Being a perfectionist is very important when dealing with things that go “boom”. An example was he attempted to teach his cousin the mechanics and let him reload several hundred rounds of ammunition. The result, as you might guess, was the overloading of powder in a bullet causing the barrel of a pistol to explode when fired. It is tedious work and requires complete attention to detail with every round manufactured. I know myself well enough to know that I do not have those qualities.

Mechanical Knowledge

Mechanical knowledge is not in my ball park either. Examples listed include welding, mechanical knowledge, et cetera. I am making baby steps in learning things as part of our preparation, but I have to get comfortable first. Battery-powered things do require some adjustment. I am getting confident using nail guns, circular saws, drills, grinders, et cetera, but it takes me a while to practice and feel safe. I am still anxious using chain saws, but I am getting less fearful.

Age/Strength

Strength can be an enormous help or hindrance. As I am now in my sixties and in good health, I can still work long hours doing manual labor. We are clearing our land that was previously clear cut acreage that has become overgrown with massive amounts of vines, weeds, and sugar gum trees. After having the acreage cleared via bulldozers, my husband is operating the tractor and harrowing for winter cover crops. I follow behind in the UTV and pick up the debris consisting of rocks, roots, et cetera. The reality is, how many years can I continue to work like a 20-year old? My physical strength will not last, so I must find other ways not only for myself but those other family members who are younger and more likely to survive.

Preparation

Preparation is something I can do, and this has led me to try and think “outside the box” for ideas to have the potential for being able to barter for needed items. Others have suggested stocking up on cigarettes, alcohol, or other products. Those are fine, but I believe they also carry a lot of risk.

I believe one of the major concerns after SHTF will be health related. Doctors, dentists, nurses, even veterinarians will not have problems bartering for food, security, and other things. I am not one of those, but I believe there will be a need for the ability to get clean!

Of all the apocalyptic books describing the death and diseases, the most treasured commodity is staying clean and healthy. I believe having such an investment may be lifesaving to communities but also as a means to barter for goods.

