Revenge Of The Deplorables – Trump Haters Blacklisted, Accused, Fired And Under Investigation by Susan Duclos – All News Pipeline

Trying to keep up with how many die-hard Trump haters are now so busy defending themselves, trying to save their own careers, infighting among themselves, fighting off bipartisan actions against them, has become a full time job in itself, yet as we see daily reports of yet another hater put into the crosshairs, we can’t help but think we are watching the “Revenge of the Deplorables.”

Reference: “you could put half of Trump’s supporters into what I call the basket of deplorables.” – Hillary Clinton, LGBT Gala in New York City on Sept. 9, 2016.

BLACKLISTED IN AMERICA

The latest Trump hater in the spotlight is the has-been comedian Kathy Griffin, who thought it would be “funny” to pose in a video and share an image of her holding a bloody mock head of President Trump back in May 2017, which cost her first her New Years gig with CNN, all around criticism, and all of her U.S.A. tour dates, as cancellation after cancellation hit her schedule, until there was nothing left.

She then hired “Fame Whore” lawyer Lisa Bloom and gave a tearful press conference, which didn’t help matters, as soon Griffin and Bloom were in a very public falling out over the disastrous presser.

On Saturday Griffin posted a video to her YouTube channel titled “State of the Union,” where she explained she was on a “world tour” but it was getting ready to end and complained that she was in the “middle of a Hollywood blacklist,” while whining “when I get home, I do not have one single day of paid work in front of me.”

“At 57, I don’t have a lot of time to be patient. Don’t be too hard on me. I’m fully in the middle of a Hollywood blacklist,” she added. “I just want you guys to know, when I get home, I do not have one single day of paid work in front of me.” “And people that want me to go back and start in [comedy] clubs and do ten minutes again, I don’t mean to be an a**hole, but no. I’m not going to do that,” she continued. “I’ve worked way too hard to go back and work for free and do the club scene again…this is the bullsh*t, because I’ve been blacklisted.” “I’m not going to lie. It’s going to be hard when I go home and I don’t have one show in my future,” Griffin explained. “I think I should be able to get my life back. So, I know I took a picture that offended a lot of people, but this wall of crap has never fallen on any woman in the history of America the way it has on me.”

HOORAY FOR HOLLYWOOD……..

The list of Hollywood celebrities being accused of sexual misconduct continues to grow. Yet another “group” where the majority in the industry, the loudest and most obnoxious subset, continually told Americans that because of their “fame” they needed to gather together and tell Americans who they should vote for and when that didn’t work, took to the DC streets to “protest,” the inauguration of President Trump.

Well, they aren’t quite as busy bashing the president now because they are involved in an industry-wide implosion the likes of which has never been seen before, which started with movie mogul Harvey Weinstein and has now engulfed dozens of so-called celebrities including, but not limited to: Actor Kevin Spacey; Celebrity chef John Besh; Comedian Louis C.K; Cinefamily executives Hadrian Belove and Shadie Elnashai; Actor Richard Dreyfuss; Director-producer Gary Goddard; Casting employee Andy Henry; Actor Dustin Hoffman; Actor Robert Knepper; Showrunner Andrew Kreisberg; Actor Jeremy Piven; Filmmaker Brett Ratner; Comedy festival organizer Gilbert Rozon; Producer Chris Savino; Actor Tom Sizemore; Actor Jeffrey Tambor; Actor George Takei; Writer-director James Toback; Hollywood executive Adam Venit, and; “Mad Men” creator Matthew Weiner; Actor Ed Westwick.

The claims against these celebrities range from the umbrella term “sexual misconduct” to rape, molestation, abuse and even pedophilia.

It is being reported that in Los Angeles the LAPD are investigating nearly two dozen cases of alleged criminal sexual misconduct connected to multiple people within the entertainment industry, where “Allegations span from misdemeanor sexual battery to felony rape, and in many cases, there are multiple complaints lodged against the same individual,” according to NBC News.

Today we see that two more names have been added to the list as “Live! With Kelly and Ryan” co-host Ryan Seacrest and hip-hop mogul Russell Simmons are among the latest to be accused of sexual misconduct,” as reported by Syracuse.com, celebrity news.

MEDIA IN THE CROSSHAIRS……

Yet another industry that spent the entire presidential campaign season attempting to influence voters, is the mainstream media, from outright fake news, to selectively editing quotes from the then-candidate Donald Trump, to providing over 80 percent negative coverage of his campaign, is now engulfed in a number of their own sexual misconduct scandals, as well as yet more humiliating corrections and retractions over regular political reporting. A poorly worded Wall Street Journal report was widely misinterpreted, then those false reports were spread from CNN, The Washington Post, Newsweek, The Independent, The Guardian, and Vice News, most of whom eventually offered corrections after the story had already gone viral.

Sharing is caring!