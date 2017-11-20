OPERATION FREEDOM with Craig Hemke, Dave Janda and More (Podcasts)

Operation Freedom

David H. Janda, M.D. is an orthopedic surgeon based in Ann Arbor, Michigan and a member of a nine-member orthopedic surgery group. In addition, Dr. Janda is the director and founder of the Institute for Preventative Sports Medicine, based in Ann Arbor, Michigan, which is the only health care cost containment organization of its kind in North America. Dr. Janda's academic career has been highlighted by many awards and distinctions. In the early years, he was one of the winners of the Westinghouse Science Talent Search Competition, which was conducted in Washington, D.C. In addition, he obtained a Bachelor of Arts Degree majoring in Chemistry and in Economics and graduated Magna Cum Laude from Bucknell University in Lewisburg, Pennsylvania. He obtained his M.D. degree from Northwestern University Medical School in Chicago and served as one of the leaders within the medical school community as a member of the Senate for a three-year duration. Dr. Janda then completed an internship and residency at the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor, and then completed a fellowship in shoulder reconstructive surgery and sports medicine in London, Ontario, Canada.