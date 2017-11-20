First Dedicated Bitcoin Gold Wallet Announced By Jon Buck – Coin Telegraph

The very first Bitcoin Gold wallet has been announced by wallet maker Freewallet. The company’s 20+ cryptowallet platforms now include one that is dedicated to BTG.

Freewallet users who held BTC at the time of the BTG hard fork received the new tokens in their ‘multi-wallet’ – the wallet for all the coins. The new wallet, however, is dedicated to BTG and includes the functionality of simple transfers to and from other coins. According to Freewallet founder Alvin Hagg:

“That’s the second Bitcoin chain split we’ve supported. And Freewallet managed to provide uninterrupted operations during both of them! When a new cryptocurrency is born and a new network is launched, it means there’s a great opportunity for our users to get free coins and instant profits. And Freewallet’s mission is to make sure they are happy because that’s what makes us happy, too.”

Struggles up and down

While the BTG hard fork is now at full functionality, the coin faced major struggles at its founding. A coordinated DDoS attack kept the launch from starting smoothly, and a number of questions regarding the initial ‘premine’ had remained unanswered until recently.

