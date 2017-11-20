Finally! – The BBC Outs U.S./ISIS Complicity in Syria by TOM LUONGO – Russia-Insider

Even Western media can’t keep a lid on U.S. assistance to ISIS

I know this will come as a shock to my regular readers, but the U.S. has been working with ISIS the entire time. Previously the Russian Ministry of Defense released unequivocal evidence of our allowing ISIS to move through areas controlled by U.S/Kurdish SDF forces to avoid Syrian Arab Army confrontation.

Now, no less a news source than the BBC, itself a major member of the U.S. Department of Disinformation, is now openly reporting this and outing Secretary of Defense James Mattis’ lies about why we are still in Syria. Of course, the BBC is whitewashing all of this and portrays it as some triumph of humanitarianism.

But, it isn’t. Allowing ISIS to roam freely was always the plan in Syria so that it could overthrow the Assad government. Now that that operation has failed, Plan D is to remain in country to keep a toe-hold in the region.

Without them as the bogeyman how can the McCain-wing of the U.S. Deep State and the Pentagon continue to justify our presence there? And the reason why we are there is to keep Iran and Russia from running the table.

But, newsflash, they already have. So, leaving our troops there is, at this point, sour grapes with no upside for anyone.

Remember, we are there illegally. Our original allies in this operation, Israel, Saudi Arabia and Turkey are all operating there illegally as well.

Turkey, led by Racep Tayyip Erdogan, is still trying to act like it’s playing both sides against each other, but they are in Syria without an official invite from President Bashar al-Assad to both clean up its former proxies in Idlib and keep the Afrin Kurds from taking advantage of the power vacuum.

And that’s the way Iran, Iraq and Turkey want it. The Kurds will be put back into their bottle and the U.S. will eventually have to leave. But, for now, we’re continuing to try to have it our way by trying to get Assad to step down in Damascus.

And that is not going to happen.

Geneva Two-Step

So, despite the propaganda which terms our involvement as saving Syrians from the evil Assad, quite the opposite is the truth. We are there to continue sowing chaos and prevent peace from breaking out.

Russia is adding to the pressure by putting the diplomatic screws to the Pentagon and its mendacity concerning the end of the Syrian ‘Civil War,’ a war began by former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and continued as policy now a year into the Trump administration.

Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has taken the diplomatic gloves off calling ISIS and other separatist forces “wards of the United States.” And they are the ones in the most danger. Moreover, the Pentagon has given these ISIS fighters cover to leave under the Geneva Convention since they ‘surrendered.’

