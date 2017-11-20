The Cabal Doesn’t Care About Law, Agenda Pushed Forward (Video)
The Senate is pushing to continue the spying on the American public. Mugabe is stepping down as President of Zimbabwe. US officials are meeting in Libya and the are meeting with the UN backed government. Russia arms sales surge in the middle east. The IS now has US night vision goggles. Nikki Haley says that she doesn’t care what the UN says the US will fight on in Syria.
