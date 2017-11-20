BTC vs. Metals: Wealth Preservation Video – Junius Maltby

The only reason I would use any crypto is to acquire more Gold. Gold has the entire span of history on its side, while crypto has less than a decade. Bitcoin is often shown in images, even though it is nothing but lines of code in the matrix, as GOLD COINS. Why is that? Is it subliminal suggestion to convince the human psyche that BTC is the new gold? The human mind knows gold is wealth. If I gave you $500,000 right now and you could only choose one of two things; buy $500,000 in Gold or $500,000 in BTC and the rule was you had to sit on it for 25 years. You could not touch it. You could not move it or anything. It had to only sit and wait on the future – which would you choose?

Today the BTC:Gold Ratio is 1:6.46 and the BTC:Silver Ratio is 1:488

Gold will never go below the USD $1,100 point again. Silver is anyones guess – and yes it could see sub $14.00 again. Gold is wealth. Gold is the one asset that cannot vanish, owes no one, has zero debts or obligations. Gold is the one unit of account that never goes away.



