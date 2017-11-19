The two things that can pop the ICO bubble Podcast by Simon Black – Sovereign Man

In today’s podcast, I tackle the subject of Initial Coin Offerings (ICOs).

Regular readers know I’m skeptical of cryptocurrencies. And I think many ICOs are outright frauds.

We’ve seen celebrities like Paris Hilton, Jamie Fox and Floyd Mayweather all endorse ICOs. A friend of mine who’s raising money in an ICO even told me these things are a bubble.

Still, we see more and more companies raising capital from a rabid public.

But regulators are already sniffing around. And there are two things that could cause this bubble to crash… quickly.

