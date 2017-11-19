Why the Stock Market Will Crash by a MINIMUM of 50% Video – The Money GPS

TDC Note – TFMetals Reports’, Craig Hemke, has shown the last three crashes averaged 52% drop from the highs. It seems the current situation will be more dramatic than a 50+% drop with the “all time new highs” being hit on a daily/weekly basis. If the DJIA goes to 25k that would mean, in our opinion, a 65+% drop as the true valuation of the DJIA is about 5k-6k. If one keeps that range in mind you will be much better prepared for the drop in the equities market. Please keep in mind it is FAANG stocks that are keeping this ponzi alive at this point.

