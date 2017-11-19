Plot to Destroy Trump Hatched in Obama White House – Edward Klein by Greg Hunter – USA Watchdog

Best-selling author Edward Klein’s latest best-selling book is called “All Out War: The Plot to Destroy Trump.” Klein reveals that this plot started in the Obama White House just weeks after Donald Trump won the 2016 election. Klein explains, “Susan Rice was invited to come to a dinner party and give the President (Obama) a plan, and her plan was to unmask the names of Donald Trump associates who had been inadvertently picked up by electronic intercepts by the National Security Agency (NSA). The names of these Americans were supposed to remain confidential. She (Susan Rice) suggested they would be unmasked, meaning they would become public, and they would be distributed widely throughout the intelligence community. Inevitably, therefore, she admitted those names would be leaked to the mainstream media (MSM), and the story would begin that there was collusion between Donald Trump and the Russians. This, of course, was always a fairytale because we have had an investigation going on for more than a year and a half, and no one has come up with a scintilla of evidence to prove that. . . . She (Susan Rice) wasn’t doing anything illegal, but clearly she was doing something unethical, to put it mildly, because President Obama and his national security advisor were using the intelligence community as a weapon against their political enemy Donald Trump.”

So, will anyone be investigated? Klein says, “I honestly don’t believe that there is going to be an investigation of Barack Obama, the former President. I do think, however . . . that there is a lot of pressure on Jeff Sessions to investigate Hillary Clinton and her connections with the Russians in commissioning that famous, or infamous, “Russian Dossier” that we all know about that accused Donald Trump of all kinds of sexual misconduct and collusion with the Russians, almost all of which has been disproved as disinformation from the Russians. We do know that she (Hillary Clinton) actually authorized the purchase of this dossier and used campaign funds to pay her law firm to actually launder that money and use it to buy this dossier. That’s against the law because you are supposed to acknowledge and say what your campaign funds are used for, and they are supposed to be used only for the campaign.”

