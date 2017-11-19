There is No Way to Stop the Planet-Wide Spread of the “Black-Death” by Dave Hodges – The Common Sense Show

The Black Death is thought to have originated in the dry plains of Central Asia, where it then travelled along the silk Road, eventually reaching Crimea by 1343. From that point, it was most likely carried by Oriental rat fleas living on the black rats that were regular passengers on various merchant ships. Then this “Black Death” spread throughout the Mediterranean and Europe.

The Black Death is estimated to have killed 30–60% of Europe’s total population. All together, the plague may have reduced the population of the world from an estimated 450 million down to 350–375 million in the 14th century. The world population, as a whole. did not recover to pre-plague population levels until the 17th century. This was largely due to the fact that the plague recurred as outbreaks in Europe until the 19th century. Now, humanity is looking at the potential for a similar scourge. This is not a statement to made lightly because the devastation lasted over 300 years. The most amazing thingg about the spread of the pathogen, was that the enormous number of victims, as well as the vast geography that the disease covered, was accomplished without the aid of carriers spreading the disease without modern air travel.

A Pathogen Like No Other

The disease cannot be eradicated, thus leaving a feeling of helplessness among humans seeking to eliminate the plague. Writing for The Conversation, Professor Allen Cheng, infectious disease expert at Monash University, described the airborne plague as “unusual” due to the number of cases reported in major cities. Cheng stated “It’s not possible to eradicate plague, as it is widespread in wildlife rodents outside the sphere of human influence.”

The plague has spread to at least 10 nations, probably more. As healthcare officials scramble to treat patients, experts believe the highly lethal bacteria may evolve to become resistant to antibiotics leading to “eternal” plague outbreaks. Enter Paul Martin, as he presents a much more dire picture based partially upon the fact that humans have so overused antibiotics that the use of antibiotics will accelerate the severity of the pathogen as well as the spread.

In a recent interview, I conducted with Paul Martin, he cited an inside CDC source in which it was stated that with the present state of antibiotic resistance levels among humans, there is nothing that can be done to spread the disease. Here is the interview:

Please note the same mantra that our immune systems are depleted because of the use of antibiotics and there is no practical way to stop the spread once it starts.

More Disturbing Details

The evidence is mounting that the “Black Death” is a bioweapon. From The Sun:

A medical expert has warned that the plague, which has already killed well over 140 people in Madagascar, could mutate and become untreatable. Professor Paul Hunter also warned it was possible for the disease to reach Europe and North America like the Ebola virus did in 2014 following an outbreak in West Africa. Conclusion

The spread of the Black Death is not controllable. Even if every plane and ship were to be stopped, the disease would still be spread by the fleas attached to rats. Quarrantines will not work! Additionally, my source told me that the disease is airborne and the thinking is that it will spread through climate patterns. Further, he confirmed what Paul Martin said in the previous interview in that the victims are now dying within 90 minutes to 3 hours after exposure. The prevailing fear is that this disease will mutate several times, thus making it likely that health officials will be left to contend with multiple “Black Deaths” instead of just one. There is no cure or treatment, although I suspect that Bill Gates will try and make up believe otherwise.

I find it interesting that the local media in Madagascar is providing more detail than our MSM. Is this the major depopulation event that so many of the globalists have spoken of with regard to the perceived need to depopulate the planet by 90%. Certainly, the dynamics of this scenario has to potential to do exactly that.

