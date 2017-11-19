Lavrov Throws Washington a Bone over ISIS Collusion by Tom Luongo – Russia-Insider

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov hasn’t become the world’s most respected diplomat without cause. His recent statement, carried by Russian news agency ITAR-TASS, leaves open the avenue for a face-saving statement by the U.S. after the bombshell BBC report that it cut a deal with ISIS fighters in Raqqa, allowing them to leave unmolested.

“I cannot speak about any collusion. We use facts. We have no evidence of any collusion but the fact is that that the actual picture that emerged after such exodus of militants safe and sound has already impacted the situation on the ground, and it is evident,” he said. “Anyway, be it a collusion or not, it needs to be probed into and we have issued a relevant inquiry to Washington,” Lavrov stressed.

Lavrov went on to say that he is confused by the U.S.’s seeming contradiction with its own stated goals in Syria – to oust ISIS from the country. Now that we’ve reached “mission accomplished” we intend to stay behind with thousands of troops in as many as thirteen bases littering eastern Syria to oversee the political process.

Now Lavrov is not stupid. He’s being droll. Since he’s already termed groups like ISIS “wards of the U.S.”

And it is this near infinite patience of both Lavrov and Russian President Vladimir Putin that is helping to create the exact post-war framework in Syria that the U.S., Israel and Saudi Arabia do not want.

As I said in my article from earlier in the week:

Without them as the bogeyman how can the McCain-wing of the U.S. Deep State and the Pentagon continue to justify our presence there? And the reason why we are there is to keep Iran and Russia from running the table. But, newsflash, they already have. So, leaving our troops there is, at this point, sour grapes with no upside for anyone. Remember, we are there illegally. Our original allies in this operation, Israel, Saudi Arabia and Turkey are all operating there illegally as well.

Gun-Barrel Diplomacy

This is pure gun-barrel diplomacy. But, like Hillary Clinton within Democratic circles, everyone in the region is tired of the duplicity of the U.S. political leadership and is making plans with complete disregard for our wishes.

Sharing is caring!