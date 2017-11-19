Keith Neumeyer: The Numbers Sound Crazy, but I Predict $8,000 Gold & $130 Silver Video – Palisade Radio

Keith says the reason the resource markets are lagging is due to institutions not entering the metal market. Until there is a crack in the major markets, we will not see institutional money flow into the mining equities. The market is quite similar to the year 2000 when it was flat and then took off. History is repeating itself. We need some sort of correction and sane-ness to enter the market. He feels the coming bull market will be quite impressive.

He thinks the mining sector over the next decade will become a much more efficient business. Miners will be in a rising metal price environment. He’s not concerned about being wrong in the short term to be right in the long run. When the market turns, it will turn quickly.

The current silver price is almost a joke. We’ve seen lead, zinc, nickel, lithium, and cobalt make significant price rises but gold and silver remain flat. Silver is ignored as a cheap gold substitute, and that is a wrong assumption. Silver is a strategic metal needed in all sorts of applications, and modern society would not function without it. It’s shocking that this hasn’t been noticed by more people as a result production continues to decline.

Platinum metals are not that interesting to Keith as they are small, illiquid markets. They are quite volatile, and platinum jewelry looks much like silver so why not just buy silver. Now that the world is moving toward electric vehicles he thinks the reasons for owning platinum has declined.



