7 Alarming Signs The U.S. Dollar Is Doomed Video – Jerry Robinson

Summary: With the value of the U.S. dollar tumbling by more than 10% YTD and the U.S. national debt officially topping $20 trillion for the first time in history, I’ll share 7 signs that reveal much more downside lies ahead for the world’s leading currency. And later, Tom Cloud shares why he believes silver could reach $19 by the end of this year, and, in response to a listener question, financial advisor Mike Mitchell reveals the best income stream that you can create for your retirement.

In the end, no world power lasts forever. Kingdoms come and kingdoms go. Empires rise and empires fall.

Of course, you know what they say… The bigger they are, the harder they fall. So in America’s case, our fall will be great. Are you ready?

CHAPTERS IN THIS PODCAST

00:57 7 Alarming Signs the U.S. Dollar is Doomed w/ Jerry Robinson

31:40 Precious Metals Market Update w/Tom Cloud

44:06 What is the Best Income Stream for Retirement? w/ Mike Mitchell



