3 TROUBLING SIGNS OF THE EXPANDING WAR ON CHILDREN'S HEALTH

There are some disturbing trends developing in children’s welfare, tell-tale signs of which are emerging from mainstream media sources. It’s an assault on the health, sovereignty and well-being of our children. If you’ve ever wondered why people are so much more insane today than they used to be, there’s a real chance it could be because of the things we are doing to kids these days.

Robbing Children and Their Parents of Health Sovereignty

For decades now, American municipalities have been fluoridating public water supplies, a practice which may very well be considered medication without consent, a violation of basic human rights. This is particularly more serious for children, as their small bodies receive much higher relative doses than adults. Even the government has had to admit that fluoridation is not as beneficial for teeth as we’ve been told, and studies are demonstrating that exposure to fluoride may be damaging to developing of child intelligence, causing lower IQ.

Beyond fluoridation, parents are increasingly being superseded by the government when making health decisions for their children. This is happening with regards to vaccination, as one mother was recently jailed for choosing not to vaccinate her child, and while in police custody the state administered vaccines without parental consent. Major illnesses like cancer are also now grounds for state health tyranny. In 2016, Cassie C, a teenager from Connecticut was forced to undergo chemotherapy even though her and her parents had decided against it.

Allowing and Promoting Sex Changes for Children

The state is now allowing children to undergo gender transitions. Physicians are labeling children with ‘gender identity disorder,’ or ‘gender dysphoria,’ clinical names for what we used to call ”Tom-Boys/Girls.’ Children who behave as though they are of the opposite sex is nothing new, but now doctors governments are making sex change procedures available to children, no longer waiting for them to mature to an age where they can make decisions for themselves as an adult.

An 8-year-old second-grader in Los Angeles is a typical patient. Born a girl, the child announced at 18 months, “I a boy” and has stuck with that belief. The family was shocked but now refers to the child as a boy and is watching for the first signs of puberty to begin treatment, his mother told The Associated Press. [Source]

Pushing Psychiatric Medications Onto Children

The numbers of children being prescribed psychotropic medications for depression and ADHD continues to rise. In recent years, this trend has been spurred on by broadening the range of potential patients to include toddlers and children as young as one to three years-old.

“Numbers gathered in 2013 show that even the youngest members of our society are being drugged with psychotropic medications, begging the question of how we should responsibly and ethically address child behavior in our society. According to data in 2013, over half a million very young children are currently taking mind-altering medications, with over a quarter of a million infants (0-1 year olds) included on this list.” [Source]

The most disturbing aspect of this is revealed in the comment of Dr. Michael Anderson, who admits admits to drugging kids with ADHD medications as a means of forcing kids into producing better academic results.

“When Dr. Michael Anderson hears about his low-income patients struggling in elementary school, he usually gives them a taste of some powerful medicine: Adderall. The pills boost focus and impulse control in children with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder. Although A.D.H.D is the diagnosis Dr. Anderson makes, he calls the disorder “made up” and “an excuse” to prescribe the pills to treat what he considers the children’s true ill — poor academic performance in inadequate schools.” [Source]

Final Thoughts

The conditions are ripe for more attacks on health sovereignty, and while the medical establishment and government are pushing ever further into the medical lives of individuals, the institutional war on children’s health and psychological wellness is expanding behind the scenes.

About the Author

Alex Pietrowski is an artist and writer concerned with preserving good health and the basic freedom to enjoy a healthy lifestyle. He is a staff writer for WakingTimes.com. Alex is an avid student of Yoga and life.

This article (3 Troubling Signs of the Expanding War on Children's Health) was originally created and published by Waking Times and is published here under a Creative Commons license with attribution to Alex Pietrowski and WakingTimes.com.

Contributed by Alex Pietrowski

Waking Times is an independently owned and operated online magazine that seizes on the transformational power of information to trigger personal revolution and influence humanity’s evolution.

