Please Contribute To The 2017 Michael Snyder For Congress Money Bomb by Michael Snyder – The Economic Collapse Blog

TDC Note – We are making our contribution today. We hope you will consider supporting Michael’s efforts. Not sure that voting does anything but we can help Michael get further down the road and I think it’s worth the gamble.

Wouldn’t it be great if Congress was absolutely packed with strong constitutional conservatives that consistently fought for true conservative values? It has been said that our government is a reflection of who we are as a people, and the only way that we are going to take our government back is if we fight for it. I have talked to so many conservatives that are sick and tired of being betrayed by “Republicans in name only” over and over again, but the only way that we are going to break this cycle is if good people start running and if we get behind them. Personally, I am in a very tight race in Idaho’s first congressional district, and the only way that I can win is if it is a total team effort. There is no way that I can do this alone, and fortunately we have had some absolutely extraordinary people get involved in the campaign as volunteers. But if you don’t have the time to serve as a volunteer, you can still contribute to the campaign in other ways. Today we are launching our “2016 Money Bomb”, and the deadline for participating is November 30th. If you would like to donate, you can do so here…

https://www.michaelsnyderforcongress.com/contribute.html

Our first tier goal for the money bomb is $4,500, which will help us cover the cost of desperately needed campaign materials. The good news is that there is an overwhelming demand for campaign materials all over the district, but now we are running low on almost everything. Our county chairs are telling us that they need more signs, more bumper stickers and more brochures, and we are working hard to get them everything that they need.

Our second tier goal for the money bomb is $15,000, which will help us get our message directly to the voters. Thanks to cutting edge voter outreach technology, we can reach voters much more cheaply than my opponents can. For just $17, we can get our message out to 200 voters or more, and every vote is going to count in this very tight race. Our goal is 50,000 votes, and if we reach that goal we are definitely going to win this election.

Our third tier goal for the money bomb is $25,000, and if we hit that goal we are going to be able to create an unbelievable amount of momentum for our campaign. None of my five opponents has raised very much money yet, and if we can raise $25,000 during our “2016 Money Bomb”, that is going to be a gamechanger.

One of the things that we need resources for is to create higher quality videos. If you want to get an idea of what we have done so far, check out this YouTube video…

This kind of raw video is really resonating with voters, but we can do so much better. We just need help to get there.

Previously, I never understood why politicians seemed to be fundraising all the time. I always figured that they should be spending their time in more productive ways, but now that I am immersed in this campaign I understand. In order to turn this country around, we have got to get our message out to the voters, and the only way that we can get our message out to the voters is if we have the resources to do it.

A lot of people out there don’t understand that we don’t just vote at the voting box. We vote with our dollars too, and right now Democrats and establishment Republicans are giving millions upon millions of dollars to their candidates for the 2018 elections.

If we are going to get back to the U.S. Constitution and restore our liberties and freedoms, we have got to fight fire with fire. We can’t sit back and wait for someone else to take action, because that is what way too many true conservatives have been doing for decades. The other side wants us to believe that it is hopeless and that we can never change the system. But I believe that we can make dramatic changes if we will just work together.

If every one of my readers donated just $10 to the campaign, we would raise more money than all of the other candidates combined and it would be virtually impossible for any of them to win.

