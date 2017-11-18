Mercenary Inside the Delano – Las Vegas Shooting Investigation – Part 41 Video – End Times News Report

While action was taking place in the top of the Mandalay Bay during the Las Vegas Shooting, something else was playing out down below – in the complex that joined the Mandalay Bay hotel to the Delano hotel. Eye witnesses say that they are certain there was a shooter being chased by SWAT down on the casino level.

This is the first in a multi-part series to be released this weekend. Look for several more segments on Saturday and Sunday. Most of all, take these individual segments and research them for yourself! Share what you learn with the rest of us!



