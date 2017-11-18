Keiser Report: Will Weapons of Mass Financial Destruction Be Used against Qatar? Video – RT

In this episode of the Keiser Report Max and Stacy discuss the bizarre documents leaked to TheIntercept.com exposing an alleged financial plan to attack Qatar with weapons of mass financial destruction. In the second half Max continues his interview with Max Blumenthal about #russiagate, #TheResistance, AIPAC and more.



