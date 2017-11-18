Ed Steer: Gold/Silver Price Management Scheme Will End ‘Spectacularly & Suddenly’ Podcast by Mike Gleason – Money Metals

Coming up we’ll hear a fantastic interview with first time guest Ed Steer of Ed Steer’s Gold and Silver Digest and also board member at GATA. Ed talks about a strategy that many mining companies are employing today that will have a long term and detrimental impact on the future supply of gold and silver. He also reveals how manipulation in the precious metals markets is poised to backfire. Don’t miss a wonderful interview with Ed Steer, coming up after this week’s market update.

Despite a big decline in crude oil prices and a slightly stronger dollar this week, precious metals markets are holding their own. Gold prices currently check in at $1,286 an ounce, up 0.8% since last Friday’s close. Silver is up 1.0% this week to trade at $17.11. Platinum prices come in at $944 per ounce, while palladium is trading at $993 as of this Friday’s recording.

On Thursday, President Donald Trump went to Capitol Hill to try to rally Senate Republicans behind tax reform legislation. The House passed its version of the bill yesterday. But many promising reforms have now been watered down or walked back completely in order to appease special interests and Big Government Republicans.

The Washington establishment has dashed the great hope of being able to cut out all the loopholes and needless complexity from the tax code, to lower rates dramatically across the board, and to allow Americans to file their returns on a postcard.

The multi-billion dollar tax compliance industry will continue to thrive, as will promoters of tax avoidance schemes such as offshore trusts. The line between legal tax avoidance and illegal tax evasion isn’t always clear, especially when it comes to complex financial structures and offshore arrangements.

There is rarely any legitimate tax benefit to be gained from owning assets overseas. And there are additional tax burdens, such as so-called “FATCA” foreign account reporting requirements. The FATCA rules make it difficult for U.S. customers to even open foreign bank accounts these days. In fact, many banks outside the U.S. don’t want anything to do with Americans because of all of the regulatory hassles.

It’s still possible to own and store gold coins in a safe located in a foreign country without triggering foreign account reporting requirements. But some offshore gold programs, including some digital gold accounts, are subject to FATCA rules. Others are in a gray area where not reporting the foreign gold holdings could be considered illegal depending on how IRS bureaucrats decide to interpret the law.

Some offshore promoters claim that holding precious metals outside of the country will protect them from the threat of confiscation in the United States. Much like promoters of specialty “rare” coins, offshore promoters tend to exaggerate the confiscation threat while failing to mention solutions that might be less expensive and less risky.

There’s no reason to believe other governments are inherently less prone to seize assets. Even Switzerland’s once sterling reputation for financial privacy and asset protection has been tarnished in recent years.

The super rich and people who travel abroad regularly may find it useful to store some gold in a vault in another country. But most people should keep their gold closer to home where they can access it whenever the need arises.

But that doesn't mean your only choice is to keep your metals in your house. One good alternative to that is setting up a storage account with a depository – which offers segregated storage.

In the case of high-premium numismatic coins that are touted as “confiscation proof,” the same supposed legal protection can be gained from American Eagles. Popular gold and silver Eagles are considered by law to be numismatic.

Other coins that are just as historic as their "rare" counterparts can be had for bullion-like prices because they aren't slabbed and graded. For customers who prefer to own coins with some history behind them, Gold Libertys and Saint Gaudens Double Eagles from the early 1900s as well as Pre-1965 silver dimes, quarters, and half dollars and also circulated Peace and Morgan silver dollars are available.

At the end of the day, getting more metal for your dollars is a better hedge against economic and political risk. During a crisis, you may need to sell or barter with portions of your precious metals stash. Graded coins and proof finishes may not command any premium, as is the case now with a lot of these coins being sold into a relatively soft retail market. Keep in mind that the most widely recognized bullion products in the most common sizes will always be the most liquid and useful.

Well now, without further delay, let’s get right to this week’s exclusive interview.

Mike Gleason: It is my privilege now to welcome in Ed Steer of Ed Steer’s Gold and Silver Digest. Ed has covered the precious metals markets for going on two decades now, having written for Casey Research prior to his latest project, and is also the director at GATA, the Gold Anti-Trust Action Committee, where he and his colleagues work to expose the manipulation in the gold and silver markets. It’s a real pleasure to have him on with us today. Ed, welcome, and it’s great to finally have a chance to talk to you. Thanks for coming on. MP3 Download / Listen HERE>>>

