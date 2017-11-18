COMEX Record Trading Volumes vs Retail Bullion Buyer Capitulation | iGoldAdvisor’s Christopher Aaron (Video)
Interview Highlights include:
– Chris’ background and public entrance into precious metals analysis
– Why technical analysis matters regardless of potential manipulation
– This week’s Gold & Silver price action
– Record COMEX trading volumes (Gold & Silver)
– Current ‘Bear Trap’ wearing out bullion buyers’ patience
– Chris’ bullion foundation & other investment vehicles for PMs
– Bullion vs Mining Equities 1970s, 1980s, 2011s
– Chris’ near term forecasts for Gold & Silver (12 – 18 months)
– Healthy price action creating a base for the near future
– Lowering physical bullion demand (Gold & Silver)
being a great contrary indicator
– London Gold Pool Example ( ➤http://bit.ly/LondonGoldPoolFailure )
