Training for a High-Stress Shooting By Jason Hanson – LFB.org

Last fall, I had the pleasure of spending time with Laissez Faire club director Doug Hill and a few of the other great folks that work with us.

They came out to Spy Ranch, and we had a blast shooting handguns and AR-15s.

Check out our motley crew in the picture below:

During this firearms training, I ran these guys through several drills, including shooting and moving.

If you have to defend yourself in real life, you probably won’t be standing still while shooting. And depending on the situation, you could be moving away from or toward the threat.

In addition to shooting while moving, another drill we do at Spy Ranch is called the “around the world” drill.

The way this drill works is we set up targets a good distance apart from each other in different areas of the range.

Then someone goes into the range (with an instructor following him or her for safety), where they’ll run from target to target shooting each one. It can be quite challenging at first, because the targets are in all different directions of our 360-degree range.

To get a clearer picture of what I mean, here’s an aerial view of the range:

The reason the around-the-world drill is so important is because it gets your heart going and you have to be able to get to your target, acquire a sight picture and do a proper trigger press while keeping track of all the targets surrounding you.

However, most people don’t have access to a 360-degree range to do these kinds of drills. So here are four simple training drills you can do by yourself to sharpen your skills and increase your confidence if you ever find yourself in a high-stress shooting scenario:

