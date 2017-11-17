John Williams & Chris Waltzek Ph.D. (Podcast)
John Williams & Chris Waltzek Ph.D. Podcast – Radio Gold Seek
Highlights
-
Alternative economist, John Williams of Shadowstats.com sees economic Armageddon on the horizon.
-
Over $100 trillion in US obligations make maintaining the national debt, impossible.
-
The actual inflation rate that most people experience is much higher than the official figure, which boosts revenues by hundreds of billions of dollars.
-
Despite protests to the contrary, the real unemployment rate remains stubbornly elevated (Figure 1.1.).
-
Our guest rejects the notion of domestic economic recovery – he expects quantitative easing (QE) to resume with gusto, leading to runaway inflation and elevated gold prices.
-
John Williams anticipates dollar selling and weaker economic conditions to send US share indexes lower in 2018.
