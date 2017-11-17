IRS DEMANDS COINBASE RECORDS ON BITCOIN USERS Video – Junius Maltby

TDC Note – Don’t foret to claim all your gains on your taxes or may get a knock on the door or an unannounced garnish on your wages.

The IRS is coming for you, your money, your work, your effort, your risk, they are your silent partner, hand ever outstretched to share in your gains and never to be seen when you suffer your losses. Pay the man. Render unto Caesar that which is Caesars, shell out your protection money to the Mafia – the criminal that runs your block. Pay up or shut up



Video Source

Sharing is caring!