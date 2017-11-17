Are The Globalists Moving Forward With Their One Currency Agenda? (Video)
The report is out the Obamacare signups are those who already had Obamacare they are renewing, the new signups are nonexistent. Al Franken is caught groping and kissing a women without her permission. FBI information identity revealed in the Clinton Uranium One scandal. After Trumps meeting with China, China is now sending a diplomat to NK for talks. Israel and Saudi Arabia pushing an event in Iran using Lebanon as a proxy. Are the globalists pushing the agenda for a one world currency? The cabal using cyber attacks to convince the world this is why the economic system is going to crash.
