The Curtain Is Being Pulled Back In Washington D.C., And Al Franken Is Just The Beginning

For decades, Americans have known that very sick things happen behind the scenes in Washington D.C., but the mainstream media nearly really talks about any of it. But now the curtain is starting to be pulled back, and the revelations about Al Franken are just the beginning. Earlier this week, I wrote an article about how “sexual harassment is rampant in the halls of Congress”, and that was before a female radio anchor named LeeAnn Tweeden revealed that Al Franken had “forcibly kissed” and groped her during a USO tour in 2006. The following comes from an article in which Tweeden shared her story…

I couldn’t believe it. He groped me, without my consent, while I was asleep. I felt violated all over again. Embarrassed. Belittled. Humiliated. How dare anyone grab my breasts like this and think it’s funny? I told my husband everything that happened and showed him the picture. I wanted to shout my story to the world with a megaphone to anyone who would listen, but even as angry as I was, I was worried about the potential backlash and damage going public might have on my career as a broadcaster. But that was then, this is now. I’m no longer afraid.

When the story initially broke, Franken rushed to issue an apology…

“I certainly don’t remember the rehearsal for the skit in the same way, but I send my sincerest apologies to Leeann,” said Franken. “As to the photo, it was clearly intended to be funny but wasn’t. I shouldn’t have done it.”

Needless to say, many were completely unsatisfied with Franken’s very weak statement. In fact, some members of his own party said that his apology was entirely insufficient and are calling for Franken to be held accountable for his actions…

Guy Cecil, the former head of the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee and now the boss of a leading Democratic super PAC, voiced his frustration with the inadequacy of Franken’s apology on Twitter. “That was not an apology and was an insufficient response to serious allegations,” Cecil tweeted. “Al Franken must be held accountable if our party wants to live up to our commitment to women & girls.”

This scandal has set off a feeding frenzy as Internet sleuths search for other incidents in which Franken has acted inappropriately. And of course since we are talking about Al Franken, it wasn’t exactly difficult to find material.

