I can see for miles in China. What do you see from your vantage point? Video – Jeff J Brown – China Rising

The Eiffel Tower and the Taj Mahal are mine to see on clear days

You thought that I would need a crystal ball to see right through the haze.

My vision being life in China, looking outward across the rest of the world, through the haze of mainstream propaganda.

Another great metaphorical refrain is,

I know you’ve deceived me, now here’s a surprise

I know that you have ’cause there’s magic in my eyes

I can see for miles and miles and miles and miles and miles

Oh yeah

If you think that I don’t know about the little tricks you’ve played

And never see you when deliberately you put things in my way

Well, here’s a poke at you

You’re gonna choke on it too

You’re gonna lose that smile

Because all the while

I can see for miles and miles

The deceptions, tricks and things in my way being the CIA’s fake news, false flags and educational brainwashing Westerners are subjected to all their lives, with the magic in my eyes being my personal journey of awakening and understanding of how the West, China and the rest of the world really work.

There is an increasing global interest among humanity about new definitions of freedom. They are looking for anti-establishment solutions to the world’s myriad problems and crises. This includes learning about socialism, communism, cooperatives, ESOPs (employee stock ownership plans), self-sufficiency farming, immigrating to far off lands such as Russia (http://nationalinterest.org/blog/the-buzz/russia-the-worlds-second-largest-immigration-haven-11053) and the like. This interest in a fresh look at possibilities for the 21st century includes steadily growing numbers of readers and listeners of anti-imperial China Rising Radio Sinoland. In any case, I think we can keep that last four-line stanza in the song firmly in the future tense for the time being. The West’s owners and their puppet governments are extremely powerful and trillionaires to boot, so they have what we call resources at their disposal.

