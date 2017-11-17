Building Relationships With Regulators In An Decentralised Eco System! With Bharath Rao Video – Crush the Street

We have Bharath Rao to share his expert insights on the Crypto Currency markets and the direction the industry is going. As Blockchain grows and scales for adoption we discuss Leverage.io and the thriving decentralised eco system that is growing around us.

TOPICS IN THIS INTERVIEW:

01:00 Discovering Bitcoin and the background behind Leverage.io

08:45 Building a relationship with Regulators

14:20 Regulating digital asset trading

19:20 What is the future of Bitcoin?

22:40 Final thoughts and where to gain more insights



