US Government Issues A Warning Against North Korea’s “Hidden Cobra” (Video)
US Government Issues A Warning Against North Korea’s “Hidden Cobra” Video – X22 Report
U5 Democrats submitted article of impeachment for Trump. Russia creates bill to designate foreign news media outlets as foreign agents. Venezuela signs a 3.2 billion restructuring deal with Russia. Did the CIA and MI6 push a coup in Zimbabwe. EU signs deals to combine their armed forces. The house voted today and found that US role in Yemen is considered illegal. US running out of excuses to stay in Syria. US issues warning that NK is pushing a new cyber tool call hidden cobra.
You must log in to post a comment.