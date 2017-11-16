Tulips, Railways and Why We Don’t Take Bitcoin by Adrian Ash – Bullion Vault

No stocks, bonds, seashells or Yap stones either please…

ONE KEY requirement of money, writes Adrian Ash at BullionVault, is that it doesn’t drop 27% of its purchasing power inside 4 days…

…only to regain all that drop again in the following 72 hours.

This kind of hyper-volatility signalled the death of the German Reichsmark amid the country’s economic collapse following World War I.

“Bitcoin: Money of the future?” asks this neat little video which just won a competition run by the European Central Bank.

“Nope,” comes the video’s answer…and pretty much solely by way of Bitcoin’s huge volatility to date.

Coins began replacing unwritten social debts in the 7th Century BC…

Paper notes acted as a receipt for gold coin from the Middle Ages…

Today’s contactless cards now make both coins and paper redundant (as well as the cashier at the till) as far as the vast majority of shoppers are concerned.

Whatever the social, economic and political risks of blindly choosing to abolish cash like this, the fact is that money is a tool which humanity has constantly changed and re-invented.

Indeed, the blockchain technology underpinning today’s crypto-currencies…with separate systems all processing and recording each transaction rather than a licensed bank getting in the middle with its fees…is showing strong appeal to central banks like the ECB itself.

There’s no idea so hot, in other words, that central bankers can’t try to make it dull. But meanwhile, as a handful of customers are asking again, why doesn’t BullionVault accept Bitcoin…so that you can trade crypto for gold, silver or platinum on the internet’s No.1 precious metals exchange?