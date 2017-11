I’ve shown you the toilet paper tablets, brace yourself for something bigger and better! The Wysiwipe large compressed towel is an amazing addition to any bug out bag, big enough to tackle the job of any normal clothe, this very strong but soft cellulose works great for managing those notorious number 2’s!

Canadian Prepper

From survival gear, to discussions about surviving full blown grid down situations, thats what you get on this channel. Brainstorming grid-down scenarios and strategizing to overcome obstacles therein, is another function of this channel The motto of this channel is that physical health = preparedness, that those who are holistically healthy (in their physical, emotional, mental, spiritual) are better prepared than those who are not. If you benefit from this content and would like to support the channel you can do so by the following means, all support goes into better equipment to produce higher quality content.