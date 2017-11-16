Stock Markets And Tulip Mania! Where Is The Logic? With Steve St Angelo (Video)
Steve St Angelo gives us his expert insights on the Stock Markets and the lack of logic within plus the dynamics between Precious Metals and Stock Market itself. Also we get the latest news and updates with Commodity Ad Network and learn what the exciting roadmap for 2018 includes.
TOPICS IN THIS INTERVIEW:
02:40 Where is the logic in the Stock Markets?
04:40 When The Stock Markets Correct They Will Correct Violently
06:00 Precious Metals performance in relation to the Stock Market
13:00 Commodity Ad Network and the solution to censorship
21:00 The roadmap of Commodity Ad Network
24:30 Where to buy CEX token
26:20 Opportunities for the Advertisers and how to find out more information
