Stock Markets And Tulip Mania! Where Is The Logic? With Steve St Angelo Video – Crush the Street

Steve St Angelo gives us his expert insights on the Stock Markets and the lack of logic within plus the dynamics between Precious Metals and Stock Market itself. Also we get the latest news and updates with Commodity Ad Network and learn what the exciting roadmap for 2018 includes.

TOPICS IN THIS INTERVIEW:

02:40 Where is the logic in the Stock Markets?

04:40 When The Stock Markets Correct They Will Correct Violently

06:00 Precious Metals performance in relation to the Stock Market

13:00 Commodity Ad Network and the solution to censorship

21:00 The roadmap of Commodity Ad Network

24:30 Where to buy CEX token

26:20 Opportunities for the Advertisers and how to find out more information



Video Source

