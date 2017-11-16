Have the Stock and Bond Markets Begun to Breakdown? – Insider Trading Video – ITM Trading

There has now been 390 days without a 5% correction in the stock market and up until recently, market euphoria has reigned. But recently, both the bond and stock markets behavior has been shifting. If this is truly the market corrections everyone has been waiting for, how will this impact the fed balance sheet tapering that began in October? Will US government bonds still be the flight to safety trade? If not, will bitcoin be the new flight to safety? How about gold?



