Silver Supply Concerns, Venezuela Default Update Video – Junius Maltby

Silver production so far this year is down 9,000,000 ounces with a high probability that by the end of the year Q4 it will be a much greater number. With supply also rumored to be dropping in China – it will be interesting to see the price of Silver react going into the new year. Update on the Venezuela situation as well.



Video Source

