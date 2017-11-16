Roger Ver: Bitcoin Cash Will Surpass Bitcoin Core In the Near Future? Video – Wall St for Main St

Jason Burack of Wall St for Main St interviewed first time guest, long time CEO of Memory Dealers, CEO of Bitcoin.com https://www.bitcoin.com/, early Bitcoin investor & the first Bitcoin related businesses angel investor, Roger Ver https://rogerver.com/.

During this 25+ minute interview, Jason asks Roger about whether Bitcoin is more popular in China and Asian than in the US, about Initial Coin Offerings (ICO) fraud, and why he is selling more and more of his Bitcoins and moving more of his capital into Bitcoin Cash?

Roger talks about why Bitcoin Cash is superior in his opinion to Bitcoin Core/Bitcoin Segwit and why he is speculating on some other top 100 crypto currencies/alt coins.

Jason also asks Roger if governments plan to hijack block chain technology for nefarious, totalitarian purposes to force a cashless society to track and tax every economic transaction in society and also about the possibility of a windfall profits taxes on people who own Bitcoin and other crypto currency?

To wrap up the interview, Jason asks Roger about his generous Bitcoin donation to the Foundation for Economic Education (FEE) https://fee.org/. They talk about Henry Hazlitt, FEE and Austrian School Economics.



