Real GDP is Negative – Here’s the Proof | Fund Manager Dave Kranzler Video – Silver Doctors

The economy is shrinking! Fund Manager Dave Kranzler shows Silver Doctors the proof.

Prices are rising faster than the government reported inflation rate. If GDP was adjusted for the true rate of inflation, GDP would be negative, meaning the economy is shrinking!

Kranzler also reveals the Fed is lying. Since balance sheet “normalization” was announced, the Fed’s balance sheet has increased, not decreased.



Video Source

Sharing is caring!