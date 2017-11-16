The Most Profitable Trade of My Career Almost Bankrupted Me by Justin Spittler – Casey Research

Justin’s note: Today’s essay comes from master trader Jeff Clark.

Jeff’s one of the best traders I’ve met—and his track record can attest. Since 2005, his subscribers have had the opportunity to make triple-digit gains over 50 times and double-digit gains more than 160 times.

That’s why I read his market analysis every morning. And sometimes, Jeff also shares some of the best stories from his career. His latest was so good, I had to share it with Dispatch readers…

By Jeff Clark, editor, Delta Report

In February 2000, I spotted an irresistible option trade.

It was a no-brainer – almost as if the guys on the option trading floors were holding up signs announcing “FREE MONEY.”

So, I backed up my wheelbarrow and loaded up.

It was the most profitable trade of my career… But it almost bankrupted me first.

The story is 17 years old, and my memory isn’t what it once was, so the finer details may not be exact. But here’s basically what happened…

PALM, the maker of smartphones and other handheld technology products, was scheduled to go public on March 2, 2000. The company was a wholly owned subsidiary of 3Com – which was issuing about 20% of the company to the public and taking advantage of the insane valuations of the internet mania.

The IPO price was set at $38. Of course, we all knew the stock would open for trading way above that level because, well… that’s just what stocks did back then.

In January 2000, shares of 3Com were trading at about $50. By the last week of February, they were crossing the tape at more than $90.

The market was already pricing in the increased valuation of 3Com shares as a result of the PALM IPO. In the option markets, the expectations had risen to purely foolish levels.

The 3Com March $120 call options were trading for about $6. In other words, call buyers were willing to pay $600 for the right to buy 100 shares of 3Com at $120 per share over the next four weeks.