Number Of Mysteriously Dead Scientists, Microbiologists And Holistic Health Practitioners Suggest Something Extremely Nefarious Is Going On! by Stefan Stanford – All News Pipeline

Back on November 5th, we published a story on ANP titled “There Is Something ‘Dark And Disturbing’ About This Outbreak – Bizarre Coincidences And Deadly Proficiency” within which we reported numerous bizarre coincidences and unnerving facts about the outbreak of the ‘Black Death’ plague now striking Madagascar. As we reported then, the rapidly spreading disease was showing no signs of slowing down and as the Daily Mail reports in this recent story, experts are now warning the deadly virus WILL reach the US, Europe and the UK and their great worry now is the disease could mutate to become untreatable.

According to this new story from the Daily Star, no one is safe from this epidemic of black death as they warn it is spreading across cities like wildfire, possibly spiraling out of control, and as this new story over at The Sun confirms, there is very little that anybody will be able to do to stop it now from going global. And now as we read in a bizarre new story shared in the 1st video and in much more detail below, some doctors are now warning a mutation cause this disease to kill in as little as 3 hours.

While medical experts warn that the black death plague now causing such a scare begins with flu-like symptoms and that those who’ve contacted the deadly disease who don’t take antibiotics within the first 24 hours afterwards will most likely die, we take a look within this brand new ANP story at an absolutely stunning number of the world’s most pre-eminent scientists and microbiologists and now holistic healthcare practitioners who have met their untimely and mysterious ends.

How many Americans who catch a cold or some kind of bug immediately get themselves on antibiotics within the first 24 hours, especially in this day and age of massive anitibiotic overuse resulting in diseases become antibiotic resistant? Generally, most people will wait at least a day or two before going to the doctors when they come down with flu like symptoms but as we learn in this story from the New Zealand Herald, waiting 2 or 3 days to get on medications may be far too late.

Quite interestingly, as we learn from this often quoted story from History Today, when the plague swept across Europe in the 14th century, wiping out nearly 60% of the entire population, it was of a ‘bubonic’ variety and it ‘spread by leaps’ or ‘metastic spread’. It jumped from village to village to village. This is important yet we should keep in mind, that was the bubonic plague and what is striking Madagascar now is 65% pneumonic. From their story:

The infection takes three–five days to incubate in people before they fall ill, and another three–five days before, in 80 per cent of the cases, the victims die. Thus, from the introduction of plague contagion among rats in a human community it takes, on average, twenty-three days before the first person dies.

When, for instance, a stranger called Andrew Hogson died from plague on his arrival in Penrith in 1597, and the next plague case followed twenty-two days later, this corresponded to the first phase of the development of an epidemic of bubonic plague. And Hobson was, of course, not the only fugitive from a plague-stricken town or area arriving in various communities in the region with infective rat fleas in their clothing or luggage.

This pattern of spread is called ‘spread by leaps’ or ‘metastatic spread’. Thus, plague soon broke out in other urban and rural centres, from where the disease spread into the villages and townships of the surrounding districts by a similar process of leaps. In order to become an epidemic the disease must be spread to other rat colonies in the locality and transmitted to inhabitants in the same way.

It took some time for people to recognize that a terrible epidemic was breaking out among them and for chroniclers to note this. The timescale varies: in the countryside it took about forty days for realization to dawn; in most towns with a few thousand inhabitants, six to seven weeks; in the cities with over 10,000 inhabitants, about seven weeks, and in the few metropolises with over 100,000 inhabitants, as much as eight weeks.

As Susan Duclos recently pointed out, the 2014 ‘outbreak’ of Ebola here in the US, while limited to only a few victims, showed us just how totally unprepared most of our hospitals were for handling the infectious waste that comes along with a human outbreak of a disease caused by a biolevel 4 pathogen such as ebola. And while thankfully the killer disease was nipped in the bud back then and the spread halted, we must remember that ebola is largely spread via bodily or fluid contact, not through the air like the black death plague is now causing such havoc in Madagascar.

