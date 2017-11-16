The Evidence Mounts That ISIS Is Preparing to Disperse the Pneumonic Plague From CIA Supplied Drones by Dave Hodges – The Common Sense Show

The Pneumonic plague, which is essentially a lung-based plague, is always fatal in infected individuals if the pathogen is not immediately treated with extreme medical treatments.

It is accurate to state that some people are in an unwarranted state of panic. Some people are understating the danger. The following paragraphs represent these divergent views and the reader is left to decide for themselves.

A Conservative View of the Threat

I recently received an email from Tim Spencer in which he asserts the following:

“It does in fact seem that this strain Pneumonic Plague may, repeat may, have mutated. Anecdotal reports certainly lead to this possible conclusion. WHO (World Health Organization) has now publicly stated that the possibility of a pandemic does in fact exist. The death toll thus far is most likely under reported, particularly from rural areas. There is no indication that we have seen to lead us to believe that this reportedly new strain is intentionally weaponized – it could well be that this plague has simply mutated on it’s own due to many decades of antibiotic use in patients that would have died from the plague without treatment. If this version of the Pneumonic Plague does reach North America, and that is a very big “if” right now, without further mutation we do not see this bug spreading rapidly if the news stories below are true – if this version really does kill the host within three hours of noting symptoms the spread should be slowed considerably.”

These facts are somewhat reassuring and it appears that it is far too early to panic. However, there are other voices, quieter voices, which tell a different story.

The Virus Can Kill Its Victims In Less Than Hours

The pathogen has already killed more than 171 people in Madagascar alone. Nobody is actually certain as to the actual death toll because there are thousands of confirmed cases across the this beleagured African country but the linkage of the contraction of the virus to mortality is not well tracked in Madasgascar. However, there is clear evidence that the patogen is spreading.

The nation of Malawi has joined the previous nine nations to be placed on high aleart for a possible pandemic. The number of nations that are impacted has grown to ten. Please keeep in mind that this disease wiped out a third of the medieval population as the epdemic killed more than 50 million Europeans in the 15th centure.

Madagascar’s government is not taking any chances, as their health officials have imposed medical checkpoints across several areas in the capital city of Antananarivo. The checkpoints carry the force of law and can be used to detain anyone suspected of carrying the virus.

Lethality and the Spread of the Pathogen Have Greatly Increased in the Past Few Days

As of November 15, 2017, anestimated 2,000 people in Madagascar are thought to be infected, according to a spokesperson representing the nation’s health officials. This very serious report is given even more credibility as noted infection and immunity expert Dr Matthew Avison, of the University of Bristol, stated that the health crisis is likely to “get worse before it gets better”. The report in which doctors have reported and subsequently issued warnings about a new strain of the airborne disease which “can kill in three hours”, is once again substantiated by yet another authorative source as Dr Derek Gatherer, from Lancaster University, claimes that the plague could spiral out of control in the same way Ebola did back in 2014.

Will Terrorists Capitalize On These Events?

In the face of the 2014 Ebola outbreak, I previously reported the following:

The Spanish government said it is concerned that terrorists could use the Ebola virus as a biological weapon against the West. A close eye is being kept on online chat rooms, where such attacks are reportedly discussed among jihadist groups. Extremists connected to the Islamic State (IS, previously ISIS) have been considering using Ebola as a weapon against the West, Spain’s State Secretary for Security, Francisco Martinez, said in an address to the parliament. Martinez stated that this type of activity serves as further proof that the internet is an “an extension of the battlefield” for the Islamic State, which uses cyberspace for “threatening enemies through propaganda, preparing operations, exchanging information, ideological training, recruiting new members and acquiring finance.”



There are “many examples” of online terrorist chat logs discussing the use of biological warfare against the West, Spain’s RTVE public broadcasting corporation reported. The most recent talks took place in a “jihadist chat room,” related to the Islamic State, in mid-September. “The use of Ebola as a poisonous weapon against the United States” was the topic of conversation, Martinez said. There were also a number of tweets that talked about the use of “deadly chemical products from laboratories,” he added, stating that terrorist organization Ansar al-Islam was involved. Despite increasing evidence of biological attacks on the West, US Homeland Security Secretary Jeh Johnson denied allegations of the Islamic State’s plans to use biological weapons. “We’ve seen no specific credible intelligence that [the Islamic State] is attempting to use any sort of disease or virus to attack our homeland,” Johnson said earlier in October.

The abovementioned threats have gone from the theoretical conjecture of government officials in foreign countries to a bonafide threat in today’s upside-down world.

The Common Sense Show: Four days ago, I reported the following on

Paul Martin and I, as well as many unnamed others, have had extensive and pervasive communications with various insiders who are all saying the same thing. The rash of mass murder events is only the beginning in the reign of terror being perpetrated against the American people. This is only the opening act. The conflict between the Deep State and and the growing spirit of populism, the antithesis to the planned Deep State dictatorship which is the planned replacement to the Republic. The next phase of Deep State-inspired aggression will come in the form of chemical and biological attacks.

The same forces that brought you the Las Vegas massacre are moving their strategy into a phase two in which ISIS will man aerial drones in an attempt to disperse biological agents upon the American people. This is not an idle speculative threat as this comes from two of my better sources and this has also come from Paul Martin and his sources.

Conclusion

At this point in time, it cannot be accurately stated that ISIS will be flying over American cities, tomorrow, and dispersing extremely lethal biological agents which will spread beyond control among the population. However, there is indeed credible intelligence that ISIS has acquired drones for just this purpose and even from a cautious and conservative perspective, there is a lot for the Trump administration to be concerned about.

Source Link – The Common Sense Show