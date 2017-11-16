5 Steps To Retiring Rich (Step 2) by Nilus Mative – Daily Reckoning

Dear Rich Lifer,

About a year ago, my wife and I were invited to a neighborhood barbecue.

The various meats, prepared by the Argentinean husband, were ridiculously good. The wine, locally-grown grenache, was flowing freely. And then the conversation turned to my status as a well-known financial guru …

“Okay, let me see what you think of what WE just did,” says the hostess proudly.

The short version is that they cashed out the husband’s 401(k) to buy the house we were currently sitting at.

Wine. Lips. Gulp.

About ten adults are all looking at me for a learned response, presumably a supportive one.

Before I can say anything, the wife follows up with all the rationalizations. The house will keep going up. They will always need a place to live. So on and so forth.

It’s not COMPLETELY faulty logic, and I emphasize those threads of truth in my eventual response.

But inside, my mind is doing the actual math …

The house is worth about a million.

So let’s say they cashed out $200,000 for the downpayment.

Federal taxes probably took up at least 20% of that amount. Possibly much more since the lump sum would probably shift them into a higher overall bracket. Still, let’s be conservative and call it $40,000.

Then there’s also that 10% early withdrawal penalty. Kiss another $20,000 goodbye.

And since we’re in California where a six-figure income will easily push you beyond 10% in state income taxes (our top marginal rate is actually 13.3%), they’ll end up paying at least another $20,000 or so to Sacramento.

That $200,000 withdrawal just shriveled to $120,000. Again, under pretty conservative assumptions.

I’ve had a good amount of wine and this is back-of-the-envelope math but this house is going to need to appreciate an awful lot just to make up the money handed over to various government agencies.

