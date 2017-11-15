Was Judge Moore’s Accuser’s Yearbook Autograph Forged? Video – Bill Still

Well, the coupsters are still busying themselves at the direction of the ministry of propaganda with continuing to undermine any effort to sway the Republican majority in the United States Senate.

We’ve stayed a mile away from the Judge Roy Moore story because we had a tip that a certain agency had turned against Deep State and was using its intel to expose all the sex pervs supporting it. And that’s why there has been this rash of sex exposes.

We didn’t know if the Roy Moore accusers were part of that outing for some reason so we waited. Now, this entire Roy Moore flock smells more and more like a MOP (Ministry of Propaganda) fiction.

Here’s the evidence: According to a blog author whose name I probably shouldn’t mention out loud – let’s just call him a military historian who is following these events closely.



Video Source

The Defend-Judge-Roy-Moore group pretty much collapsed yesterday afternoon when, at 2:25, a lady named Beverly Young Nelson, age 56, held a press conference in New York with embattled attorney Gloria Allred alleging Judge Roy Moore sexually harassed her when she was 16 years old. She showed a copy of her high school annual with a purported inscription signed by Roy Moore D.A.

Even Judge Jeanine went running for the hills after that. Tonight, Hannity gave Judge Moore 24 hours to fully explain or drop out.

But hold on there. This morning’s light has called this revelation into serious question. Problem #1: The inscription reads:

“To a sweeter more beautiful girl, I could not say, ‘Merry Christmas.’” Signed Roy Moore D.A.”

Do you remember your high school annual days? Since when did one come out before Christmas. They came out just a month or two before the end of school – like April or May.

Problem #2: Roy Moore was never a D.A. He was an assistant D.A. Oops!!!

But it gets worse. Problem #3: could it be that someone at CNN retouched the part at the top right? So it looks like someone named Roy did write the part on the left, but from Moore on is written in blue ink, not black ink. Duhhhh.