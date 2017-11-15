SURPRISE: Look At What’s Hitting New Highs As Central Bank Liquidity Now On The Cusp Of Slowing Down Dramatically from King World News

Surprise: Look at what’s hitting new highs as central bank liquidity now on the cusp of slowing dramatically.

Growth Strategies May Be Extended, but Trend is Clear

November 15 ( King World News ) – Here is a portion of what Jeff Saut’s partner Andrew Adams wrote: We have been asked quite a bit recently about whether we recommend switching from growth strategies to more value strategies, but the relative strength trend between the two still clearly remains in favor of growth. The relationship has mostly swung between the top and bottom of a rising channel over the last few years, but growth has been the obvious winner and it’s not showing signs of breaking down quite yet. Contrarian investors/traders may want to take a shot on preempting any possible change in the trend, but the technicals are not yet supporting that.

Consumer Discretionary

Consumer Discretionary has been largely range-bound the last several months but may be breaking out to new highs this week…

The trend compared to the S&P 500 has, surprisingly, been down since late 2015, but this, too, seems to have hit support and has bounced over the last couple of weeks (lower panel). Along with Utilities, Consumer Discretionary is one of the only sectors at new highs right now.

Utilities

The Utilities have actually been one of the hottest sectors over the last two months, and one of only two clearly at new highs at the moment (Consumer Discretionary). The recent move has almost broken the downtrend line against the S&P 500 (lower panel), and this could, therefore, be an area to seek out a near-term trade. However, we still have a hard time making a case for Utilities as a long-term, core holding, especially if interest rates rise as expected.