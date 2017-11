Tom Cloud is a veteran precious metals advisor, serving clients around the world since 1977. Get Tom’s powerful monetary insights and precious metals analysis every week on Follow the Money Radio with Jerry Robinson.

Follow the Money Daily

Our mission at Follow the Money Daily is simple. We exist to educate you on the geopolitical and economic trends that will help YOU protect your finances and become a better investor. We do this by creating and delivering innovative and useful content that is designed to empower you to achieve personal and financial liberty.