New Revelations Threaten Mueller’s “Russiagate” Case by Harley Schlanger – LaRouche PAC

On October 24, CIA Director Mike Pompeo met for one hour with Bill Binney, to hear the evidence that the whole story of “Russian hacking” of the emails of the Democratic National Committee (DNC) during the 2016 presidential election is a fraud. Binney, a former technical expert with the National Security Agency, was involved in a detailed forensic study of the charges of Russian hacking, which concluded that there was no hack involved, but an insider leak, which provided the emails later released by Wikileaks.

It was the publication of these emails which led to the charges; by Hillary Clinton and her campaign operatives, that the Russians had hacked DNC servers, as part of a plot by Russian President Putin to help Donald Trump win the election, over Putin-hater Hillary Clinton. These charges served the narrative being cooked up by intelligence community officials in the Obama administration, who were “investigating” Trump’s alleged Russian ties, at the instigation of, and in collaboration with the highest levels of British intelligence.

The investigation which was the subject of Binney’s briefing to Pompeo had been made public in a memo to President Trump, released on July 24, 2017, by the VIPS, the Veteran Intelligence Professionals for Sanity. The VIPS is an organization of distinguished former U.S. intelligence officers, of which Binney is a member. Despite their sterling credentials, and past record for accurately exposing various intelligence community hoaxes—such as the claim by CIA Director Tenet that it was a “slam dunk” that Saddam Hussein had weapons of mass destruction—there was a blackout on this report by the mainstream media, which was busy instead pushing increasingly bizarre theories about Russian hackers, and Trump’s “collusion” with them.

Following his meeting with Pompeo, Binney said that the CIA Director told him that he met with Binney, because “the President told me I should talk to you.”

This set off a predictable furious reaction by the media, which has been using Russiagate to push for the removal of President Trump. CNN, for example, described Binney as “one of the principal deniers of Russian interference in the U.S. election,” deriding him as a “conspiracy theorist.” Hillary Clinton apologist Robert Reich accused Binney of pushing “a bizarre right-wing conspiracy theory,” asserting that Pompeo’s meeting with him shows that the CIA Director is “a stooge of Trump.”

Why did this meeting trigger such an hysterical reaction?