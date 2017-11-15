Gerald Celente Discusses The Saudi Purge Video – Boom Bust

Celente begins at 15:40 mark

A climate change summit is set to take place in Paris, France, but President Trump has been left out. Tyson Slocum joins special guest host Bart Chilton as we discuss energy and politics. Gerald Celente joins us as we discuss the Saudi Palace Purge and the upcoming OPEC talks while Bianca Facchinei gives us a closer look at President Trump’s Asia trip.



Video Source