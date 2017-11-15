Debt Deflation Setup: Credit Card Defaults and Subprime Auto Delinquencies Rise
Serious mortgage delinquencies are leveling off and remain one recession away from a serious upswing. Credit card and auto loan delinquencies are already on the rise.
There’s a growing rift in car debt: Delinquent subprime loans are nearing crisis levels at auto finance companies, while loan performance at banks and credit unions continues to improve, data from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York show.
Almost 9.7 percent of subprime car loans made by non-bank lenders — including private-equity-backed firms catering to car dealers — were more than 90 days past due in the third quarter, the highest rate in more than seven years, according to the New York Fed’s quarterly report on household debt and credit. That’s more than double the 4.4 percent delinquency rate for subprime loans made by traditional banks, a number that’s been falling pretty steadily since the end of the financial crisis.
Auto Finance Delinquencies Soar
To keep auto sales high, lenders have to accept riskier and riskier borrowers. That share is taken by auto finance companies as banks are increasingly fearful of losses.
As is typically the case, Bloomberg did not link to its source for the report. Instead it linked to a Bloomberg page with useless general information about the Fed.
Here are some more charts from the household debt report.
30-Day Delinquencies by Loan Type
Report Highlights
