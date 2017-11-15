Danielle D’Martino Booth–Fed Up With The Fed Video – Financial Survival Network

Danielle D’Martino Booth joined us for a very enlightening conversation about the Federal Reserve and her book Fed Up: An Insider’s View on Why the Federal Reserve is Bad for America. Having worked many years in the belly of the beast, Danielle gives us a unique perspective on why things are the way they are. There’s no accounting for bureaucratic crack ups, they’re an inevitable part of government. But her stories are entertaining and instructive.



