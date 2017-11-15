How China’s Plan to Open its Economy to the World Could Be Mutually Beneficial from Sputnik News

China continues to lift restrictions on foreign capital in Chinese banks and give more freedom to foreign investors in China’s financial markets. The decision was announced a day after US President Donald Trump’s visit to China. An analyst told Sputnik that this is a move Beijing has been preparing for years.

Historic Moment

Chinese Deputy Finance Minister Zhu Guangyao said Friday that the government will lift limits on foreign ownership stakes in securities, fund managers and futures companies from the current 49 percent to 51 percent and end restrictions after three years.

“In other words, foreign owners can have full ownership of such companies” after three to five years, Zhu told journalists, although without saying exactly when the move would take effect.

The Chinese media outlet Caixin reported, citing a source familiar with the matter, that a final regulative document will be jointly prepared and issued by nine state institutions, including the People’s Bank of China, the Banking Regulatory Commission, the stock market regulator and the National Development and Reform Commission.

Western analysts have praised the initiative that came a day after US President Donald Trump’s visit to China. During the visit, Trump called on his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping to allow American companies greater access to the Chinese market.

Longtime Plan

Some analysts describe the liberalization as a significant diplomatic achievement by the Trump administration, a quite disputable assumption though. Such measures usually take a long time to roll out. Beijing has been preparing those measures for many years, according to Xu Feibiao, a research fellow with the Institute for World Economy of the Chinese Academy of Modern International Relations.

“The Chinese government pays much attention to financial stability, and this is why over the past two years, there have been a series of restricting measures concerning shadow banking, off-balance-sheet transactions and financial markets. In fact, the need for reforms and greater financial liberalization was already discussed at the previous party congress. During this year’s congress, the Chinese president underscored the importance of reforms and called for making the financial sector more open,” Xu said in an interview with Sputnik China.

Pointing out China’s increasing global economic and financial role, the analyst added that China could no longer remain isolated from the rest of the world.