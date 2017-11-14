Trump to Press after APEC: Praises Putin, Rips ‘Hacks’ Brennan, Clapper, Comey by Harley Schlanger – Rogue Money

On the Asia trip thus far:

“I think it’s been a great trip. In certain ways, it’s been very epic. I think things have happened that have been really amazing. Prime Minister Abe came up to me just at the end, and he said that since you left South Korea and Japan, that those two countries are now getting along much, much better…. They say in the history of people coming to China, there’s been nothing like this. And I believe it.”

He noted that the theater in the Forbidden City had been opened for the opera performance for the first time in 100 years.

On Xi Jinping: “We have an amazing feeling toward each other. And he’s for China; I’m for U.S.A.”

On the Syria Joint Statement with Putin: “It’s going to save a tremendous number of lives. And we did that very quickly. We agreed very quickly.”

On Putin: He said that he and Putin had talked three times, all rather briefly, but productively. Asked about Russian “meddling” in the U.S. election, Trump was emphatic:

“He said he didn’t meddle. I asked him again. You can only ask so many times. But I just asked him again, and he said he absolutely did not meddle in our election. He did not do what they’re saying he did.”

Asked if he believed Putin, Trump said:

“That whole thing was set up by the Democrats. I mean, they ought to look at Podesta. They ought to look at all of the things that they’ve done with the phony dossier. Those are the big events. Putin said he did not do what they said he did. And, you know, there are those that say, if he did do it, he wouldn’t have gotten caught, all right? Which is a very interesting statement. But we have a good feeling toward getting things done. If we had a relationship with Russia, that would be a good thing. In fact, it would be a great thing, not a bad thing. Because he could really help us in North Korea. We have a big problem with North Korea. And China is helping us. And because of the lack of a relationship that we have with Russia, because of this artificial thing that’s happening with this Democratic-inspired thing, we could really be helped a lot, tremendously, with Russia having to do with North Korea. And, you know, you’re talking about millions and millions of lives. This isn’t baby stuff. This is the real deal. And if Russia helped us, in addition to China, that problem would go away a lot faster.