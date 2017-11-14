You Are Powerful And We Are Winning Video – Corbett Report

You are weak! You are powerless! You don’t control your own life!…is what the powers-that-shouldn’t-be want you to believe. In reality, the thing they are most afraid of is you discovering your own power and taking control of your life. And as a new study shows, even a small number of alternative, non-mainstream sources can redirect the national conversation. So why aren’t we using this power to our advantage and setting a new agenda for humanity? The choice is ours. Please support The Corbett Report and the other independent outlets that are helping to do just that.



Video Source